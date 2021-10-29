Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center hosts job fair for nurses

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center hosted a job fair today, to help them add nurses into their staff.

The event was held on Thursday Oct. 28.

The center is searching for LPNs, CNAs and CMAs.

The center wants to make sure that interested nurses understand how different their facility is from others, and how the positive environment helps promote a healthy work place.

“We are family here, especially taking care of our World War II veterans,” Administrator of Oklahoma Veterans Center Charles Gladney said. “The atmosphere is different than any other nursing home. Because Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran Center, all the other Oklahoma veterans centers was erected and, you know, innovated because we have rules on this premises that we’re going to serve and provide optimal care to our veterans.”

The center offers paid time-off and health Insurance.

While the job fair is over now, applications are still being taken by calling the center at 580-351-6511.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma will see more than 300 new laws go into effect in just a few days.
Notable bills will be going into effect in Oklahoma on November 1
Last week, the Tillman County Assistant District Attorney contacted Barnard’s mother, Kim, to...
Kinder taken back into custody by DOC after release on Tuesday
Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Oklahoma proceeds with John Grant’s execution
Bray-Doyle cancels high school football for remainder of season

Latest News

A tire with a mysterious liquid was left close to the entrance at a local dog park. The City of...
Lawton dog park incident raises concerns
Crews work to fix power pole on Lee Boulevard.
Power line pole to be replaced after wind damage
Numunu Staffing celebrates one year anniversary.
Numunu Staffing celebrates anniversary, relaunch
Comanche Academy holds a trick-or-treat event at the Edith Kassanavoid Gordon Assisted Living...
Comanche Academy kicks off Halloween season