Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center hosts job fair for nurses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center hosted a job fair today, to help them add nurses into their staff.

The event was held on Thursday Oct. 28.

The center is searching for LPNs, CNAs and CMAs.

The center wants to make sure that interested nurses understand how different their facility is from others, and how the positive environment helps promote a healthy work place.

“We are family here, especially taking care of our World War II veterans,” Administrator of Oklahoma Veterans Center Charles Gladney said. “The atmosphere is different than any other nursing home. Because Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran Center, all the other Oklahoma veterans centers was erected and, you know, innovated because we have rules on this premises that we’re going to serve and provide optimal care to our veterans.”

The center offers paid time-off and health Insurance.

While the job fair is over now, applications are still being taken by calling the center at 580-351-6511.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.