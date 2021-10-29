Not every pumpkin is orange; what teal and blue pumpkins mean

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re out for Halloween weekend, you may notice some different colored pumpkins on doorsteps.

If you see a teal or blue colored one, it’s there to help parents and kids know other items are available if a child can’t eat candy. There are multiple reasons why a kid can’t eat treats. And one of those colored pumpkins is a way to let families know there is more than just candy at the house.

Michelle White, diabetes educator at Comanche County Memorial Hospital says, “It could be diabetes, it could be allergies. It could be that they have autism. We have so many kids now that are being diagnosed with autism and ADHD and that caffeine alone that comes with the chocolates and the sugar really doesn’t sit well for them and it puts them off and into a spiral.”

White also says kids may carry around blue or teal buckets to let you know that they can’t have sweets either. A Suggestion for what kids can have instead of candy could be festive toys like glow sticks or snap bracelets.

