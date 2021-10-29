Expert Connections
Power line pole to be replaced after wind damage

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Drivers on Lee Boulevard had a close-call this afternoon, after wind almost knocked over a power line.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, off the 2600 block of southwest Lee.

PSO crews responded, and stabilized the line before it could cause any damages, or outages.

A spokesperson with the Southwest Oklahoma PSO said the line has been stabilized for now, but it will most likely have to be replaced in the coming days.

