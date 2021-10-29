Expert Connections
SILVER ALERT: Lawton police looking for missing woman

Maria Marroquin was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

The woman has been identified as 76-year-old Mara Marroquin.

She is described as a Hispanic female with short gray hair.

Marroquin was last seen near 508 NW 31st Street. There is no description on what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Police say she suffers from dementia and speaks main spanish. She may have a Great Pyrenees dog with her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

