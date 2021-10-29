Student hit by car on the way to school

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A middle school student is recovering after being hit by a car, while he was walking to school early Friday morning.

The accident happened off school grounds, across the street from Pioneer Park Elementary.

Lynn Cordes, with Lawton Public Schools said a 13 year old was not using the crosswalk, when he ran into the road and was hit by a passing car.

The child was not seriously injured.

Cordes said it’s important for drivers to be aware of school zones, and warned students to use the designated crosswalks.

