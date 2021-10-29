United Way Spotlight: Roadback Incorporated of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In this week’s United Way Spotlight, we look into Roadback Incorporated of Lawton.

The drug addiction treatment center offers a number of services to get people on their feet... but is also trying to bring a new program to southwest Oklahoma.

Caitlin Williams talked to Executive Director of Roadback Don McGee this week about their plans, along with how donations to the United Way’s fundraising campaign will help them out.

“Outpatient services we provide are anger management, wellness, nutrition, life skills, and parenting,” he said. “It’s not all substance abuse, but we try to equip the people who leave us with the skills they need to go back into society.”

McGee has been the Executive Director of Roadback for about 15 months now, and has big plans.

Southwest Oklahoma does not have a sober living home for women with children.

However, after a visit from OKARR, the Oklahoma Association of Recovery Residences, they suggested Roadback may have the facility to create one.

“They reached out and said, ‘have you guys ever thought about a women and children’s sober living environment?,” he said. “There’s few of those in Oklahoma, certainly none in SWOK, so that was something that came to light that, we needed to explore that.”

The Helen Holliday House is a safe haven for single women.

Roadback also has Miller Manor, for men in recovery, down the road from the Holliday House on Gore Boulevard.

Once Roadback patients go through a 48-day program, they’re eligible to move in to these homes or the Bridge Apartments.

The many services Roadback provides wouldn’t be possible without help from the United Way, which gifted $48,000 after last year’s campaign.

“That goes to our outpatient treatment programs,” McGee said.

Donations and volunteers are always needed to allow Roadback to continue their work in the community.

Frank Myers, with the United Way, said many people who take part in Roadback’s program recover and become volunteers for the campaign, giving back to those who once helped them.

“Oftentimes, they’ll have clients that come out that tell the impact that Roadback had on their lives,” he said. “And sometimes, it goes beyond that and they’ll be employed at organizations who are UW partners.”

There’s only about four weeks left to raise $1.25 million for the United Way’s fundraising campaign.

To learn more, visit their website here.

For those who would like to donate to Roadback Incorporated of Lawton, consider checking out their Bingo Night, Nov. 20, which will be held in the Sunset Room of the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum. Games begin at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, give Roadback a call at 580-357-8114.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.