Cameron University hosts domestic violence awareness training session

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students and community members came together at Cameron today for a training session about the signs of domestic violence as well as how to help others through it.

The event was open to students earning continuing education credit hours as well as community members who were interested in learning more.

Participants heard from four speakers, who discussed topics ranging from definitions and statistics to power and control in a domestically violent relationship.

Event organizers hope that people learn about the depths of domestic violence.

“It’s really important for the community to understand and learn what domestic violence is, that it goes beyond the physical, the hits, and the bruises, it’s so much more,” said Latricia Kippers, Program Director for Marie Detty New Directions.

Kippers says that the goal of the organization is to let victims of domestic violence know that they are not alone and can get help.

If you or a loved one is experiencing signs of domestic violence, you can call the Marie Detty New Directions hotline at 580-357-2500.

