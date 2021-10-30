Expert Connections
Ellipsis hosts Park o’ Treat at Elmer Thomas

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The group Ellipsis is holding Park o’ Treat at Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday.

They’re placing participating local businesses along the Elmer Thomas trail, giving area kids a chance to trick-or-treat through the park

Event organizers said they are thrilled to give this fun experience to the Lawton community.

“We’re trying to get people out you know because the pandemic and this year we’re basically the same reason but we also we just love to spread kindness and love and fun and just bring people together,” President of Ellipsis Joslyn Wood said.

The Park o’ Treat event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public, though they will be accepting donations for further events and kind acts.

