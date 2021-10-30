Fall-Like Halloween Ahead, Followed by a Cool Down and Rain Chances

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Beautiful condition from Saturday continue overnight, remaining clear and an East wind at 5-10 mph. Another chillier night with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

For Sunday a weak cold front will push through in the afternoon, slightly cooling temperatures as highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds behind the front shift out of the northeast breezy at 10-15 mph. For Tick-or-Treating in the evening, temperatures will be in the upper 50s around sunset, ultimately cooling down to the low 40s during the overnight hours.

Monday has temperatures again in the upper 60s, but a cold air-mass starts to dip into the Southern Plains on Tuesday. This will bring us the coldest air of the season as we start November with highs in the upper 50s and overnight temperatures in the low 40s or upper 30s. Rain chances arrive with the air-mass with our best chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances linger most of the week.

