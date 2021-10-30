Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fall-Like Halloween Ahead, Followed by a Cool Down and Rain Chances

60s at the beginning of the week and 50s by mid-week
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Reece Cole
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Beautiful condition from Saturday continue overnight, remaining clear and an East wind at 5-10 mph. Another chillier night with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

For Sunday a weak cold front will push through in the afternoon, slightly cooling temperatures as highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds behind the front shift out of the northeast breezy at 10-15 mph. For Tick-or-Treating in the evening, temperatures will be in the upper 50s around sunset, ultimately cooling down to the low 40s during the overnight hours.

Monday has temperatures again in the upper 60s, but a cold air-mass starts to dip into the Southern Plains on Tuesday. This will bring us the coldest air of the season as we start November with highs in the upper 50s and overnight temperatures in the low 40s or upper 30s. Rain chances arrive with the air-mass with our best chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances linger most of the week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State
A student was hit by a car near Pioneer Park Elementary.
Student hit by car on the way to school
Maria Marroquin was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: LPD says Silver Alert canceled, woman found safe
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton
Altus Air Force Bases closes main gate

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (10/30 AM)
President of Ellipsis Joslyn Wood gives details on Park o' Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park.
Ellipsis hosts Park o’ Treat at Elmer Thomas
Inductees to Fort Sill's Frontier Friends receive plaques.
Fort Sill hosts Frontier Friends event
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton