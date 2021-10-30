First Alert Forecast (10/30 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After a cool last night, temperatures will warm back up to near seasonal to start this holiday weekend, with most seeing the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon. Sunny skies along with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. A few places around Texoma, including the city of Lawton, will have their trick-or-treating take place this evening. Temperatures around and after sunset will be in the mid/low 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. It will be another chilly evening with lows in the low 40s overnight.

For Sunday a weak cold front will push through, slightly cooling temperatures as highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds behind the front shift out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For Halloween evening temperatures will be in the 50s around and after sunset, ultimately cooling down to the low 40s during the overnight hours.

A cool air-mass will bring some of the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this fall season to start the month of November, with high temps in the low 50s during the middle of next week. Some scattered showers are possible from Tuesday through the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.