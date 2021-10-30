Expert Connections
Fort Sill hosts Frontier Friends event

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday night, lasting relationships between Fort Sill and the surrounding communities was celebrated.

The inaugural Frontier Friends induction ceremony recognized team members who have made sure those relationships stick.

Fort Sill’s Commanding General Ken Kamper said a few words explaining Fort Sill’s goal, which is to establish connections between people on Fort Sill and other local towns.

He said it just couldn’t be done without those Frontier Team members who work to bring the two worlds together, and showed appreciation for the community.

“You all in the community see us come and go,” he said. “You’re the continuity. You put up with us as we rotate, but thank you for being part of establishing connections.”

The inductees were awarded plaques tonight on post.

