Grass fire near Rogers Lane burns several acres

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A controlled burn, got out of control Friday afternoon, burned several acres and posed a threat to nearby buildings.

The fire broke out around 12 p.m., just south of Northeast 120th street and Rogers Lane.

Valley View and Cox’s Store volunteer fire fighters helped to extinguish the fire, but not before it ended up scorching almost five acres of land.

