MacArthur High School hosts annual haunted house

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those wanting to get in the Halloween spirit, MacArthur High School in Lawton is hosting their annual haunted house attraction.

This year’s theme is “The Toy Box.”

High school students who are part of the Speech and Drama program, or those who wanted to participate, worked for weeks to transform the stage and basement into the interactive attraction.

But to drama teacher Malinda Perez, the event has a larger purpose.

“This is more than just about scaring people, it’s actually about teaching students the value of working towards a larger goal that is collective and unified,” Perez said. “It creates a lot of valuable lessons for them.”

“The Toy Box” will be open to the public Saturday from 8-10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults, and all of the proceeds from the event will benefit MacArthur High School performing arts programs.

