Owens Rec Center holds annual Halloween Spooktacular

By Dallas Payeton and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Owens Rec Center in Lawton held their sixth annual Halloween Spooktacular event Friday night.

The event wrapped up around 8 p.m. and families enjoyed the different festivities.

Kids were dressed in all kinds of costumes, ranging from toy story characters, transformers, marvel characters, princesses and much more.

