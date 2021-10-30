Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Porch fire in Lawton under investigation

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton authorities are investigating a house fire which occurred on Friday.

It happened a before 4:15 p.m. at a home on southwest 10th street.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but our photographer on the scene tells us several agencies, including Lawton police, were investigating and reaching out to neighbors.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma proceeds with John Grant’s execution
Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Last week, the Tillman County Assistant District Attorney contacted Barnard’s mother, Kim, to...
Kinder taken back into custody by DOC after release on Tuesday
Maria Marroquin was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: LPD says Silver Alert canceled, woman found safe
John Grant and Julius Jones receive stays of execution.
Execution stays granted to two death row inmates

Latest News

Stephanie Boss gives details on Cameron's teacher workshop event.
Cameron University to host teacher workshop
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton
Owens Rec Center holds annual Halloween Spooktacular event Friday night.
Owens Rec Center holds annual Halloween Spooktacular
A control burn damages five acres of grass near Rogers Lane.
Grass fire near Rogers Lane burns several acres