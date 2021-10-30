Wildlife Refuge donating more than 100 bison

WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready to do their annual donation of surplus bison.

Each year the refuge gets rid of excess bison, though they were unable to last year because of the Covid-19

This is in support of the 2020 Bison Conservation Initiative.

It helps restore conservation herds to tribal lands, and throughout the Department of Interior.

Refuge officials believes there are about 800-bison on the refuge exceeding the amount they like to manage.

“So our excess animals this year will be going to Wolakota Buffalo Range in South Dakota, and to other tribes. We thinking maybe 150 and 200 animals will be excess this year. That’ll play out more in the weeks to come when we start working animals,” Park Ranger Quinton Smith said.

Smith said since the Refuge wasn’t able to donate last year because of the pandemic they’ll be donating more than what they usually do.

The bison are expected to be donated next week.

