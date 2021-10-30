Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested in a 2020 assault has been sentenced.

Lakiesha Porter was charged with first degree Burglary and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

In June of last year she walked into CSL Plasma and stabbed a man several times. She also broke into the man’s apartment the day before.

She was sentenced to serve ten years in prison, with credit for time served.

