Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton

Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested in a 2020 assault has been sentenced.

Lakiesha Porter was charged with first degree Burglary and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

In June of last year she walked into CSL Plasma and stabbed a man several times. She also broke into the man’s apartment the day before.

She was sentenced to serve ten years in prison, with credit for time served.

