Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington

Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the Vancouver, Washington area. The suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, police say.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing girl.

Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning. She has black hair and is approximately 50 pounds.

According to the alert, the suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza. He is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and felony harassment.

There also is information that he may have harmed the victim.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Washington plate number BUV0729.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7400 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton
A student was hit by a car near Pioneer Park Elementary.
Student hit by car on the way to school
President of Ellipsis Joslyn Wood gives details on Park o' Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park.
Ellipsis hosts Park o’ Treat at Elmer Thomas
Early morning fire traps family in backyard.
Family trapped after house catches fire

Latest News

It was held at the Museum of the Great Plains inside the park.
Pet owners fundraise at Bark For Life for American Cancer Society
Witches and goblins were in full costume on Saturday as they grabbed goodies from Park-O-Treat...
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Ellipsis’ Park-O-Treat event
For many kids, the event gave them a chance to wear their costumes, have some fun, and get some...
Cache Chamber of Commerce hosts Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
It was held at the Museum of the Great Plains inside the park.
Bark for Life fundraiser at Elmer Thomas Park