Cache Chamber of Commerce hosts Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual “Trunk-or-Treat” event Saturday evening.

Trick-or-treaters got to stop by different tables and car trunks for candy and other goodies. They also got to play games and enter contests.

For many kids, the event gave them a chance to wear their costumes, have some fun, and get some extra candy.

“But tonight I am going to go trick-or-treating to houses,” one trick-or-treater said. “So that’s also going to be what I am going to do today.”

