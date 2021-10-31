First Alert Forecast (10/31 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A sunny but windy day ahead for us as a weak cold front will push south across Texoma today. Temperatures will only decrease slightly due to it as temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph. For this Halloween evening it will start off in the upper 50s around and after sunset. Expect mostly clear skies with winds around 10 mph, so you may want to have another layer of clothes to keep warm if you are out trick-or-treating this evening. Tonight cloud coverage will build in during the early morning hours, becoming partly cloudy as overnight lows fall to the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s across Texoma during the afternoon. Increased moisture will allow for some isolated showers during the overnight hours into Tuesday ahead of an approaching trough.

Rain chances increase and linger from Tuesday until the end of the workweek. Scattered showers with the possibility for thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold air mass will bring the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall season, getting us down to the low 50s around the middle/late parts of this week.

