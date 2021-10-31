First Alert Weather (10/31 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A weak cold front moved through today as temperatures topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s across Texoma, just a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Tonight will be chilly in the low 40s as clouds begin to increase into the early morning hours.

We start November with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures just below average for Lawton in the upper 60s. An increase in moisture from the south will allow for isolated showers through the evening hours and into Tuesday ahead of an approaching trough.

Rain chances increase into Tuesday night and linger until the end of the workweek. Scattered showers with the possibility for thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold air mass will bring the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall season, keeping our highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s/lower 40s through the late parts of this week. Don’t expect temperatures above average through at least the first week of November.

