Native American artists display tribal work at Fall Art Fest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Native American Cultural Studies program hosted a Fall Art Fest filled with original tribal artwork and handmade crafts at the Apache Casino Hotel on Saturday.

More than 20 artists from the Comanche, Kiowa, Navajo, Wichita and Caddo tribes displayed and sold items like blankets and beadwork.

Musician Myron Beeson played the flute throughout the event and Comanche artist Joyce Nevaquaya Harris showed off original artwork.

The Director of the Native American Cultural Studies program Eleanor McDaniel said it’s about giving Lawton a taste of who they are as Native Americans.

“It’s really difficult to find an outlet here and we have the community -- Lawton and Fort Sill -- we have people coming from all over the world that want to see Native American and so that’s what we’re trying to do is open it up so people can see who we are as Native Americans,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel is a full blood Comanche who makes crateboards and moccasins.

She’ll be teaching a class on making the shoes next Saturday at the Museum of the Great Plains.

You can call her to register at 580-483-6864.

There will also be another art fest on November 27th. It’s all in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

