Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Native American artists display tribal work at Fall Art Fest

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Native American Cultural Studies program hosted a Fall Art Fest filled with original tribal artwork and handmade crafts at the Apache Casino Hotel on Saturday.

More than 20 artists from the Comanche, Kiowa, Navajo, Wichita and Caddo tribes displayed and sold items like blankets and beadwork.

Musician Myron Beeson played the flute throughout the event and Comanche artist Joyce Nevaquaya Harris showed off original artwork.

The Director of the Native American Cultural Studies program Eleanor McDaniel said it’s about giving Lawton a taste of who they are as Native Americans.

“It’s really difficult to find an outlet here and we have the community -- Lawton and Fort Sill -- we have people coming from all over the world that want to see Native American and so that’s what we’re trying to do is open it up so people can see who we are as Native Americans,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel is a full blood Comanche who makes crateboards and moccasins.

She’ll be teaching a class on making the shoes next Saturday at the Museum of the Great Plains.

You can call her to register at 580-483-6864.

There will also be another art fest on November 27th. It’s all in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton
A student was hit by a car near Pioneer Park Elementary.
Student hit by car on the way to school
President of Ellipsis Joslyn Wood gives details on Park o' Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park.
Ellipsis hosts Park o’ Treat at Elmer Thomas
Early morning fire traps family in backyard.
Family trapped after house catches fire

Latest News

Stephanie Boss gives details on Cameron's teacher workshop event.
Cameron University to host teacher workshop
It was held at the Museum of the Great Plains inside the park.
Pet owners fundraise at Bark For Life for American Cancer Society
Witches and goblins were in full costume on Saturday as they grabbed goodies from Park-O-Treat...
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Ellipsis’ Park-O-Treat event
For many kids, the event gave them a chance to wear their costumes, have some fun, and get some...
Cache Chamber of Commerce hosts Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday
It was held at the Museum of the Great Plains inside the park.
Bark for Life fundraiser at Elmer Thomas Park