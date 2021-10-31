Pet owners fundraise at Bark For Life for American Cancer Society

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who live in Lawton and their dogs spent Saturday afternoon at Elmer Thomas Park for a good cause.

The event, named “Bark for Life,” raised money for the American Cancer Society.

It was held at the Museum of the Great Plains inside the park.

Entry was free, but once inside, people could choose to donate.

Participants could buy t-shirts, dog treats, stuffed animals, and bid on gift baskets.

Event organizer Melissa Hervey said that holding events like this one are important because of the wide-reaching impact of cancer.

“It’s important to me just to find a cure for cancer, I feel like everybody has been touched by cancer either personally, or by a loved one,” Hervey said, “and I think this is bringing awareness and helping us bring money, to not only find a cure but to also support programs that help people who have cancer.”

Hervey plans to host the next Bark for Life event around Halloween next year, so the dogs can dress up in their Halloween costumes.

You can go to their Facebook page at Bark for Life of Comanche County to learn more.

