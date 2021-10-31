Expert Connections
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Ellipsis’ Park-O-Treat event

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trick-or-treaters headed to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton to participate in the second annual Park-or-Treat event on Saturday.

People walked along the trail and got candy and other goodies from various vendors. The park was filled with Halloween decorations and music.

There were lots of great costumes out and about, and for the kids, of course, lots of treats.

“Because I get some candy, lots of candy,” said one trick-or-treater. “And I got Legos, Legos candy today.”

Even though the event was free to the public, donations were accepted for future events.

Event organizers said they were happy that they could put on this kind of event for the Lawton community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

