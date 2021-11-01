77-year-old veteran egged in Waurika on Saturday in Halloween “pranks”

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Waurika Halloween “tradition” of teepeeing homes may be ending after it went too far this weekend.

A sweet holiday turned sour on Saturday for Sharon Garvin, who was sitting outside when she said a few neighborhood kids started pelting her with toilet paper rolls, eggs and water bottles. Now she’s calling on the city to take action and punish those responsible.

“All of a sudden it sounded like machine gun fire,” Garvin said. “They were hitting my metal roof and my sighting and everything, rapid fire because there were three boys doing it.”

Police Chief Matt Peck said throughout the night, reports of mischief flooded in from all over town.

From broken windows shot with BB guns, to fireworks being set off inside trashcans, flags removed from Main Street, egged homes and even a front door kicked, many peaceful homes were disturbed.

“It’s understandable when friends want to get together and prank other friends, but a minor, harmless prank amongst friends that is accepted amongst friends is that’s where you draw the line,” Peck said. “Vandalism is vandalism. Destroying people’s property that they paid for with their hard-earned money is not going to fly.”

Garvin said she knows who the culprits are and even approached their father about the incident, but she claims he denied his children’s involvement and cursed at her.

She called authorities, but as of now, no charges have been filed.

“I’ve been told, ‘Well, we didn’t see it, so we can’t do anything, so the children here are never held accountable and it’s escalating,” Garvin said. “They’re just getting worse and worse and worse and mocking and laughing because they know there won’t be any repercussions, and the parents don’t seem to care.”

According to Peck, police are still gathering evidence and witness statements and investigating what happened at Garvin’s home.

That could include a video from a neighbor’s camera that Garvin said captured the kids running down the street afterwards.

But she doesn’t blame the police. She blames the city for enabling the bad behavior.

“It’s time for the city for the City of Waurika to step up,” Garvin said. “They can’t expect the police officers and the sheriff to do their jobs if their hands are tied by the management and the city here.”

Peck said the investigation could go on for several days, but Garvin does say she’s grateful for the neighbors and friends who helped her clean the mess on Sunday.

Kyote Dunn, Waurika’s City Manager, released statement Monday evening about the incidents. You can read it in full below.

“On Saturday October 30th, the Waurika Police Department received calls regarding incidents of criminal activity. These incidents occurred throughout various parts of the city and are currently being investigated by the Waurika Police Department.

Following these incidents, members of the community have described, on social media, the events that occurred. First and foremost, I would like to apologize to members of the community who fell victim to such senseless behavior.

As City Manager I am disappointed that individuals or groups within our city chose to behave in such a manner. This behavior is not condoned by any member of our local government nor is it socially acceptable.

Due to investigations being ongoing, I cannot provide specific details, but I would like to reassure the community that each instance will be investigated.

As a result of information provided throughout the investigative process, a portion of these incidents will become a multi-jurisdictional investigation and we are coordinating with the appropriate agencies.

I want to ensure our community that each incident will be fully investigated, and reports will be presented to the appropriate court.”

