Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Much welcomed rain increases in coverage tomorrow as a blast of Canadian air arrives

Unseasonably cool for the next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with hit & miss showers developing across the area mainly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, wind chills will be in the upper 30s for the morning commute so dress accordingly. A blast of Canadian air will filter in across Texoma only allowing temperatures to warm-up a few degrees with highs topping out in the low 50s. Isentropic lift will continue, which is the warm & moist air to the south lifting over the nearly stationary front and over the cool air mass in place.

This creates clouds and increases rain chances for our area for the next few days. Showers will become numerous Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, where a few spots could receive anywhere between 0.10′'-1.50′' through Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, dry air will force the rain south of the area and gradual clearing will take place by Friday. A ridge of high pressure will expand into Texoma over the weekend allowing for a warmup into the low 70s by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Forecast 5pm

Most Read

Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton
Deputy Gary Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call...
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives
Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
Witches and goblins were in full costume on Saturday as they grabbed goodies from Park-O-Treat...
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Ellipsis’ Park-O-Treat event

Latest News

More days below average in Lawton than September but still mild
October Recap: Mild Start with Historical Severe Weather
Mac Lechel from the Lawton Food Bank gives an interview about a Supermarket Sweep fundraiser.
Lawton Food Bank hosts Supermarket Sweep fundraiser
Lawton First Assembly hosts Live2Lead event
Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency
Carson Hicks receives an Amtryke from AMBUCS.
AMBUCS donates Amtryke to Texas boy