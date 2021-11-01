7News First Alert Weather: Much welcomed rain increases in coverage tomorrow as a blast of Canadian air arrives

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with hit & miss showers developing across the area mainly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, wind chills will be in the upper 30s for the morning commute so dress accordingly. A blast of Canadian air will filter in across Texoma only allowing temperatures to warm-up a few degrees with highs topping out in the low 50s. Isentropic lift will continue, which is the warm & moist air to the south lifting over the nearly stationary front and over the cool air mass in place.

This creates clouds and increases rain chances for our area for the next few days. Showers will become numerous Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, where a few spots could receive anywhere between 0.10′'-1.50′' through Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, dry air will force the rain south of the area and gradual clearing will take place by Friday. A ridge of high pressure will expand into Texoma over the weekend allowing for a warmup into the low 70s by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.