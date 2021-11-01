AMBUCS donates Amtryke to Texas boy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A young boy with autism received a gift Monday, as part of the AMBUCS 65th Annual Pancake Day.

Carson Hicks from Tyler, Texas received a brand new Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle this morning.

The AMBUCS work year round to help people with disabilities, and part of their fundraising goes to help these trykes.

With the help of fundraisers and donations, AMBUCS from around the U.S. give away around 3,500 Amtrykes each year.

AMBUCS is hosting Pancake Day from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Nov. 1, at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the doors and children 4 and under are free.

