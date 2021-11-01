Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

AMBUCS donates Amtryke to Texas boy

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A young boy with autism received a gift Monday, as part of the AMBUCS 65th Annual Pancake Day.

Carson Hicks from Tyler, Texas received a brand new Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle this morning.

The AMBUCS work year round to help people with disabilities, and part of their fundraising goes to help these trykes.

With the help of fundraisers and donations, AMBUCS from around the U.S. give away around 3,500 Amtrykes each year.

AMBUCS is hosting Pancake Day from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Nov. 1, at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the doors and children 4 and under are free.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton
Deputy Gary Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call...
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives
Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
Witches and goblins were in full costume on Saturday as they grabbed goodies from Park-O-Treat...
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Ellipsis’ Park-O-Treat event

Latest News

More days below average in Lawton than September but still mild
October Recap: Mild Start with Historical Severe Weather
Mac Lechel from the Lawton Food Bank gives an interview about a Supermarket Sweep fundraiser.
Lawton Food Bank hosts Supermarket Sweep fundraiser
Lawton First Assembly hosts Live2Lead event
Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency
Mac Lechel from the Lawton Food Bank gives an interview about a Supermarket Sweep fundraiser.
Lawton Food Bank hosts Supermarket Sweep fundraiser