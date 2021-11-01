Devil Dog Run happening Saturday in Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A charity event in Elgin this weekend will benefit the local marine corps league and marine veterans in our area.

“We are a marine helping marines. We help the marine detachment on post at different events. We help the marine veterans in the veteran home. We make sure they celebrate the marine corps birthday with a birthday cake. We visit them at Christmas time. It’s also to help with scholarships, we offer two scholarships to seniors,” said David Hull, Senior Vice Commandant of Boomer Detachment 1288.

You can join the cause at a devil dog run Saturday morning. There will be a 5K, a 10K and a fun run or walk. There will also be vendors set up and a corn hole competition.

The event is Saturday, November 6 at the youth sports complex in Elgin. You can register online or at the event until 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

