Elgin City Council approves loan for wastewater treatment plant upgrades

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Elgin Wastewater Treatment Plant is getting some upgrades after the City Council approved a more than $3.3 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

“I’m very happy that the city of Elgin has been conservative over the past few decades and put us in a good financial position going forward. We recently had to raise the rates, but we raised them by 2 percent. 75-cents on a bill, I don’t know that people will complain about that when they see the large impact and the improvement we’re making on the system,” said Elgin Mayor JJ Francais.

Those improvements include things like fixing the fencing around the wastewater treatment plant, putting in new flow meters and applying rip rap to the lagoons.

“Rip Rap is going to be placed around the interior part of the cells, it will prevent the erosion. We’re supposed to have a certain grade according to DEQ, we don’t have that grade right now, so it’s got to be re-graded and put some rip rap around it so it won’t continually erode,” said Rudy Glover, Assistant Director of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A new grinder will also be installed to prevent a problem that is becoming more common.

“We’re seeing a lot more flushable wipes being flushed down the system. Even though we discourage residents from flushing those wipes, it still happens, and they end up clogging up the system and creating a hazard out here,” Francais said.

“Sometimes debris gets into our valves and into our aerators, so we have to stop that kind of service, the purification process, to make those repairs. We can’t stop the water, but we have to stop the purification process. With these new grinders, hopefully we won’t have to stop that,” Glover said.

Glover says upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant are essential.

“If a plumber has a leak, he can turn a valve off and make the repair, at our wastewater treatment plant, the water flows 24/7. It never stops. So if we have to make a repair, we have to make it live. It’s quite an endeavor,” Glover said.

Francais says these changes are not just needed but will be long lasting in the growing community.

“Some of these items it will be 50 or 60 years before they’re addressed again. A town is only as good as its infrastructure, so we’ve got to catch up, we’ve got to get ahead of our infrastructure needs,” Francais said.

The first of the projects is expected to get started in about a month. The entire project could take a few years, depending on supply chain issues for equipment.

