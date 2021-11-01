First Alert Forecast (11/1 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The first day of November will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid/low 60s, with some of our far northern counties only reaching the upper 50s. Moisture will increase throughout the day, allowing for a few isolated showers and storms later this afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching trough, mostly regulated to our eastern and southern counties.

Tonight will see rain chances persist along with increasing cloud coverage. Winds out of the northeast at 15-20 mph overnight as temperatures cool to the 40s.

Tuesday will see a greater coverage of rain with scattered showers across all of Texoma, along with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures plummet to the low 50s along with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with temperatures close to the 50 degree mark, with some of us not getting out of the 40s as a cold air mass will bring some of the coolest temperatures we have seen this fall season. Rain chances decrease late in the day on Wednesday as a few lingering showers remain during the morning hours on Thursday before moving off to the east. Southerly winds return late in the week and will warm us back up to the 60s this weekend.

