Lawton church hosts Trunk or Treat event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Lawton held a Trunk or Treat event Sunday night.

Trick or treaters went from car to car to collect their candy. The event also had bounce houses and food trucks. Families decorated car trunks for the occasion, some even with themes like “Noah’s Ark” or “The Sandlot”. Senior Pastor Mike Keahbone said the event had a much larger purpose of bringing people together.

“The best way to introduce everybody in our community to the best people I know is to get them on our campus. And so we got a loving group here that just loves people and loves serving this city,” Keahbone said.

Keahbone said that this was the church’s first Trunk or Treat, but they hope to hold their second one next year.

