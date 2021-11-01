Lawton Community Theatre presents “Annie”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre (LCT) will present it’s rendition of “Annie,” this week at MacMahon Theatre.

LCT is celebrating it’s 70th season, and is the longest running community theatre in the state of Oklahoma.

The production, “Annie,” is the tale of an orphan, who is adopted by a local millionaire.

The story is one of hope, and LCT directors said this could be a positive way for audience members to escape the current trials of the pandemic.

“She’s such an optimistic girl, and she’s surrounded by people that are just not in that same mindset. And, then she goes into this world of a billionaire or in the orphanage, and she just turns everything around,” Alberto Rivas who plays Daddy Warbucks said. “It’s just like the song says the sun will come up tomorrow, and this is what that show provides. And, I can’t think of a better show in the midst of a pandemic to have playing at a theater.”

“Annie” opens Thursday, Nov. 4 at McMahon Theatre, with curtain at 7:30 nightly.

Tickets are $10 to $20, and can be purchased at LCT’s website.

