Lawton First Assembly hosts Live2Lead event
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Rotary Club will be hosting Live2Lead, a half-day leadership and personal growth event tomorrow.
The event will take place at Lawton First Assembly from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Tickets are usually $125 for the event, but can be purchased Monday for $100.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 580-512-5452.
