Lawton First Assembly hosts Live2Lead event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Rotary Club will be hosting Live2Lead, a half-day leadership and personal growth event tomorrow.

The event will take place at Lawton First Assembly from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are usually $125 for the event, but can be purchased Monday for $100.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 580-512-5452.

