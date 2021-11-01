Expert Connections
Lawton Food Bank hosts Supermarket Sweep fundraiser

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mac Lechel from the Lawton Food Bank to talk about their 4th Annual Supermarket Sweep Fundraiser.

One lucky winner will race through Homeland to fill their shopping cart with grocery items in just three minutes.

The drawing will be held on Nov. 5, and the race will happen on Nov.13.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20, and can be purchased by scanning the Food Bank’s QR code on their Facebook.

All proceeds will go to assist the food bank with preparations for the Holiday Season.

