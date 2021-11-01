Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A second fire broke out at a vacant nursing home in north Lawton last night.

Fire crews were called out to the 1300 block of Northwest Andrews around 11 p.m. on a report of a structure fire.

Once firefighters got there, they were quickly able to put the flames out.

This is the same vacant nursing home which caught fire in August.

Fire crews tell us that first fire caused significantly more damage than the fire that broke out last night.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.