Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones alleges he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after serving 15 years.

Jones testified via video link from the State Penitentiary in McAlester that he was with his family the night of the killing.

Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State
Lakiesha Porter is charged after she stabs a man at CSL Plasma.
Woman sentenced after stabbing in Lawton
Deputy Gary Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call...
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives
Witches and goblins were in full costume on Saturday as they grabbed goodies from Park-O-Treat...
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Ellipsis’ Park-O-Treat event
For many kids, the event gave them a chance to wear their costumes, have some fun, and get some...
Cache Chamber of Commerce hosts Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden cites ‘overwhelming obligations’ of US on climate
Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law
Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped
Climate change is in the spotlight as leaders from around the world gather in Glasgow for COP26.
COP26: Climate change takes center stage
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden’s big package