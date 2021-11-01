Expert Connections
Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency

(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Governor Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 Monday afternoon to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Jones, 41, has maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Mac Lechel from the Lawton Food Bank gives an interview about a Supermarket Sweep fundraiser.
Mac Lechel from the Lawton Food Bank gives an interview about a Supermarket Sweep fundraiser.
