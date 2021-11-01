Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Governor Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 Monday afternoon to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Jones, 41, has maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

