780 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 780 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The newest number brings the total cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 646,132.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 662, while there are 5,444 active cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported nine new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma.

So far, there have been 11,393 deaths in the state attributed to the virus.

