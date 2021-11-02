Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

780 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

So far, there have been 11,393 deaths in the state attributed to the Coronavirus.
So far, there have been 11,393 deaths in the state attributed to the Coronavirus.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 780 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The newest number brings the total cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 646,132.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 662, while there are 5,444 active cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported nine new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma.

So far, there have been 11,393 deaths in the state attributed to the virus.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
A 77-year-old veteran said a couple neighborhood kids pelted her with eggs, water bottles and...
77-year-old veteran egged in Waurika on Saturday in Halloween “pranks”
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
Deputy Gary Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call...
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives

Latest News

Fort Sill held the inaugural Frontier Friends induction ceremony Friday.
Fort Sill hosts Frontier Friends event
Elections in southwest Oklahoma are set for Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Tuesday is last day to request absentee ballot for Oklahoma November elections
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 2nd
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 2nd