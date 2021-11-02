7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool weather sticks around for the next few days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, isentropic lift (warm moist air to the south of the nearly stationary front in Texas will lift over the cool shallow air mass currently in place across Texoma) will allow showers to increase in coverage this evening with enough energy to support isolated storms. Rainfall amounts appear to range anywhere from 0.10″-0.50″ with isolated higher amounts for areas that see any thunderstorms. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible through the first half of the day. The Canadian air mass will remain in place, therefore temperatures will be slow-to-warm with highs only topping out around 50°. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph allowing wind chill temperatures in the low 40s throughout the afternoon.

Weak ridging will begin to build in from the west allowing for the starting of a gradual warming trend at the end of the workweek. It’ll shape up to be a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

