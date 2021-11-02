Expert Connections
Amber Alert issued for missing southern Oklahoma girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing southern Oklahoma 5 year old girl.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old girl last seen in Ada.

Authorities say Shashone Johnson from Madill was abducted in Ada Tuesday by her non-custodial father, 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson.

Shashone was last seen wearing a tie dye hoodie, jeans, a pink jacker and blue socks with no shoes.

Police believe Johnson may be driving a cream-colored 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plates 01S573.

According to authorities, the suspect last used a card in Madill and may be on his way to Dallas.

If you see them or have any information, call 911.

