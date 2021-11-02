Cameron University gets jazzy for Tuesday concert
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A concert featuring a different style of music will be taking place at Cameron tonight.
CU will be hosting a Country and Jazz Fusion concert starting at 7:30 p.m. at Cameron University Theatre.
The concert will feature Landon Dodd and The Dancehall Drifters, who will be joined by Cameron University Jazz Ensemble and Lawton Jazz Orchestra.
They will be performing a mix of Western swing, traditional country and classic jazz.
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military members.
For reservations, call 580-581-2476.
Facial coverings are encouraged.
