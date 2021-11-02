Cameron University gets jazzy for Tuesday concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A concert featuring a different style of music will be taking place at Cameron tonight.

CU will be hosting a Country and Jazz Fusion concert starting at 7:30 p.m. at Cameron University Theatre.

The concert will feature Landon Dodd and The Dancehall Drifters, who will be joined by Cameron University Jazz Ensemble and Lawton Jazz Orchestra.

They will be performing a mix of Western swing, traditional country and classic jazz.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military members.

For reservations, call 580-581-2476.

Facial coverings are encouraged.

