Cameron University hosts counseling event

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dr. Joanni Sailor from Cameron University was in studio to talk about the upcoming Be a Therapist presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The event will feature speakers Paul James and Sailor.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy.

Those interested can register and receive a secure link to the Zoom presentation here.

