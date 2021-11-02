Expert Connections
City of Lawton recognizes three women as Extra Mile Heroes

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nov. 1 is “Extra Mile Day,” nationally celebrating people who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities.

The City of Lawton recognized three women this week as “Extra Mile Heroes” who tirelessly volunteer in southwest Oklahoma.

Adriene Davis, Barbara Curry and Wyonna Alberty have one thing in common: helping others through hard times.

Every week, you’ll find Davis in the kitchen at Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, serving up food for the homeless, but she doesn’t do it for awards or recognition.

In fact, she gives all the praise to the volunteers who make it possible.

“Not only did I receive this award, but all the volunteers, the Lawton community in general,” Davis said. “This does not just belong to me. It belongs to everybody that allows us to be able to do what we can do in the community.”

Curry is the face of the Women that Vote Arts Corporation, working to educate voters, and when she’s not in Shepler Park admiring their Suffrage movement displays, she may be caring for the elderly in nursing homes.

“I’m feeling very emotional,” Curry said. “You don’t realize how much you’ve accomplished until you hear someone else reading it, so I feel honored, I feel emotional. It just feels surreal right now.”

Strength and perseverance are words Alberty is familiar with. She beat cancer four times, and all the while has volunteered for the Holy City Passion Play for 25 years, served on the City’s Race Relations Committee and helped coordinate the Angel Tree Ministry.

“God has pre-built and purposed us to love each other, love him, take care of each other and make a difference in someone’s eyes. Let them see the glory of God shining through you,” Alberty said.

Davis hopes this inspires everyone to become more involved, not just in her own organization, but any that are helping those in need grow.

“In order to make a difference and make a change, you have to participate in our community and we have to participate in the growth,” Davis said. “We all need to participate in different organizations, not just Hungry Hearts, but those that are truly trying to make a change in our community.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

