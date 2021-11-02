Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche Nation Transit celebrates Native American Heritage Month

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, Comanche Nation Transit is offering free rides for all tribal citizens.

The rides will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All riders will have to mention the free ride in order to receive the promotion beforehand, when they call a dispatcher to schedule their pick up time.

All routes include the Lawton Fort-Sill area, Cache, Anadarko, Chickasha and more.

Those needing a ride to a doctor’s appointment, a grocery store or a ride to school, are guaranteed to be taken care of.

“We always want to find ways to celebrate our Native Americans families and our Native American friends, all tribes,” Safety Coordinator of Comanche Nation Transit Rebecca Tahchawwickah said. “And again, all of the community of Lawton and Fort Sill. We want to be a part of that, we want to make this community safer and we want people to feel safe choosing us everyday for their families.”

Those interested can reach Comanche Nation Transit at 580-492-3389 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule a trip.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
A 77-year-old veteran said a couple neighborhood kids pelted her with eggs, water bottles and...
77-year-old veteran egged in Waurika on Saturday in Halloween “pranks”
A house went up in flames in Geronimo a little after 10 p.m. on Monday night.
UPDATE: House burns down in Geronimo

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing southern Oklahoma 5 year old girl.
Amber Alert issued for missing southern Oklahoma girl
Gov. Stitt sent a letter this week to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Gov. Stitt requests vaccine mandate for National Guard to be suspended
Crews were called to a fire on SW 10th around 1:30 Tuesday.
Crews battle structure fire in Lawton
The Lawton Fire Department was called to a house fire around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Crews battle structure fire in Lawton