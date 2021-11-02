Comanche Nation Transit celebrates Native American Heritage Month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, Comanche Nation Transit is offering free rides for all tribal citizens.

The rides will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All riders will have to mention the free ride in order to receive the promotion beforehand, when they call a dispatcher to schedule their pick up time.

All routes include the Lawton Fort-Sill area, Cache, Anadarko, Chickasha and more.

Those needing a ride to a doctor’s appointment, a grocery store or a ride to school, are guaranteed to be taken care of.

“We always want to find ways to celebrate our Native Americans families and our Native American friends, all tribes,” Safety Coordinator of Comanche Nation Transit Rebecca Tahchawwickah said. “And again, all of the community of Lawton and Fort Sill. We want to be a part of that, we want to make this community safer and we want people to feel safe choosing us everyday for their families.”

Those interested can reach Comanche Nation Transit at 580-492-3389 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule a trip.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.