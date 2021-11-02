Duncan family searching for dog, following house fire

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family is recuperating after their home was destroyed by a fire last week.

Rebecca Herring awoke just before 8 a.m. Thursday to her boyfriend saying their house was on fire.

“He said get up and get your daughter, and get out of the house. I got her out of the house. Our parrot stays in her room as well so I grabbed his cage and pulled it outside,” Herring said.

But, Herring wasn’t able to find her 8-week-old puppy, nor was the Duncan Fire Department once they arrived to fight the fire.

“I’ve even went in the house myself and sifted through everything that’s left in there, and I didn’t find anything over him. He’s about this tall. He’s about 8-weeks-old. He’s a chihuahua and Boston terrier mix puppy. His name is buddy, and he’s a very happy dog,” Herring said.

She’s hoping someone in the neighborhood, near Duncan Avenue and south 10th Street, will bring the puppy back if he ended up making it out of the house.

A near by neighbor said she hasn’t seen the puppy, but recalls what she did see that morning.

“I saw police car over here two or three, three I think. I then came over here to the corner and I saw the fire. I mean it was terrible,” Bruna Hamblil said.

Herring said it turns out that the fire started in her bedroom.

She’s glad that she and her boyfriend wasn’t sleeping in it that night.

“Because we’ve been doing the remodeling we’ve just been using my bedroom for storage. We just had our clothes, and everything back there in the main room. And that morning luckily we weren’t sleeping back there in the bed. Me and my boyfriend were in the living room and my daughter was in her bed,” Herring said.

Herring believes being in the bedroom that day could’ve cost them their lives.

Donations are being accepted.

