Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.(Storyblocks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service is issuing more than $510 million in refunds to taxpayers to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

According to the IRS, the latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.

The IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds so far this year, totaling $14.4 billion.

Impacted taxpayers will generally receive letters from the IRS within 30 days of the adjustment, informing them of what kind of adjustment was made and the amount of the adjustment.

The IRS plans to issue another batch of corrections before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
A 77-year-old veteran said a couple neighborhood kids pelted her with eggs, water bottles and...
77-year-old veteran egged in Waurika on Saturday in Halloween “pranks”
Deputy Gary Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call...
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives
Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency
Northern Lights will be most visible in the Midwest and Northern Plains
Northern Lights will shine this weekend, and possibly as far south as the Sooner State

Latest News

"Over the last six months, we've worked for more than with more than 75 partners to catalyze...
Biden: Climate mission launched with UAE, 75 partners
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Final preparations for children's COVID-19 vaccine distribution being made
Elections in southwest Oklahoma are set for Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Tuesday is last day to request absentee ballot for Oklahoma November elections