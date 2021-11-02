Expert Connections
LPS partnering with bridal shop to educate students

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students who are a part of Eisenhower High School Fashion Class spent the day getting a first-hand experience to see what the fashion industry is all about.

The class spent most of the school day at Allure Bridal in Lawton.

They learned all about different types of fabrics and the history related to bridal gowns.

Outside of the that, students were able to put their sewing skills to the test by repairing and reconstructing bridal gowns.

“Sometimes dresses come in damaged, sometimes during the trying-on process women will damage the dress which now makes the dress where Ms. Tammy can no longer sell it. We’re looking at anywhere from a one-thousand to four-thousand dollar gown that she can’t sell. All it is simply is, is a torn bead, a busted seam, something a hook and eye that needs to be repaired,” Fashion Class Teacher Charmin Knodel said.

All of the dresses that were repaired will be placed back out on the floor for sale.

Once the dresses are sold, a large amount of the proceeds will back to the students to help them get updated equipment for their fashion class.

On top of repairing and reconstructing gowns, the students also had a fashion competition with them.

“There’s four mannequins set up right over here where the girls had to redress them with a Thanksgiving theme. The girls are now getting those posted on social media. We’re now asking the community to come in and vote as much as they can,” Knodel said.

There was also a royal theme competition with the mannequins.

The winner of the competition will win a gift certificate to a steakhouse.

Students said they are thankful for the hands-on opportunity.

“My favorite part has to be the little competitions that we’re doing and displaying our little things in the window like dressing it up, having a theme,” Felisa Zarraga said.

“I really enjoy being here with my friends, and dressing up, but I think it’s the experience that is the best part for me,” Kadence Harless said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

