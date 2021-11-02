Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man accused of impersonating officer, pointing gun

Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two other charges.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing several charges after he reportedly pulled a gun on someone.

According to court documents, Brandon Wilson called Cache Police early Saturday morning around 1:45, telling the officer when he got there that he had heard two people at a home nearby arguing.

Wilson, who claimed to work for the Lawton Fire Department, told police he walked outside and told the couple to stop fighting before he called police. That’s when he said the man charged at him, so he went inside and grabbed a gun before pointing it at the man.

But the other man had a different story for police, telling them Wilson told him he was a Lawton police officer.

Police later determined Wilson had a previous felony conviction and a valid protective order... and that Wilson was not employed by the Lawton Fire Department or Lawton Police Department like he had said.

Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and feloniously pointing a firearm.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for January 10.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
A 77-year-old veteran said a couple neighborhood kids pelted her with eggs, water bottles and...
77-year-old veteran egged in Waurika on Saturday in Halloween “pranks”
A house went up in flames in Geronimo a little after 10 p.m. on Monday night.
UPDATE: House burns down in Geronimo

Latest News

Voters in Mangum will be heading to the polls to decide on the community’s involvement with the...
Mangum voters to determine community’s involvement with Southwest Technology Center
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
Dr. Joanni Sailor from Cameron University gives details on Cameron's counseling event.
Cameron University hosts counseling event
Tuition, fees at Cameron University unchanged for the first time in nearly a decade
Cameron University gets jazzy for Tuesday concert