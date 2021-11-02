Man accused of impersonating officer, pointing gun

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing several charges after he reportedly pulled a gun on someone.

According to court documents, Brandon Wilson called Cache Police early Saturday morning around 1:45, telling the officer when he got there that he had heard two people at a home nearby arguing.

Wilson, who claimed to work for the Lawton Fire Department, told police he walked outside and told the couple to stop fighting before he called police. That’s when he said the man charged at him, so he went inside and grabbed a gun before pointing it at the man.

But the other man had a different story for police, telling them Wilson told him he was a Lawton police officer.

Police later determined Wilson had a previous felony conviction and a valid protective order... and that Wilson was not employed by the Lawton Fire Department or Lawton Police Department like he had said.

Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and feloniously pointing a firearm.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for January 10.

