October Recap: Mild Start with Historical Severe Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Mostly above average temperatures in the first half of the month, but a severe weather event brought a more balanced weather pattern to end October.

October begins with an average temperature of 82 degrees. The first two days started slightly below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. The next 12 days were above average and had a three day stretch above 90 degrees. Severe weather arrived on the 12th and 13th ahead of a cold front that passed through on the 14th. The front kept our highs in the low-to-mid 70s through the 19th. We had another week of above average temperatures before another severe weather event dropped highs into the 60s for the first time since May 12th of this year. We ended October with four of the last 5 days below average. Our average temperature for October 31st is 71 degrees, and won’t see an average above that until March 26th, 2022.

More days below average in Lawton than September but still mild (KSWO)

High ridging allowed for southerly flow to dominate the Texoma for a couple week-long stretches. Our cooler stretches came after deep troughs and significant precipitation with severe weather. We had 5 days of measurable rainfall in Texoma, totaling to 1.72″ of rain, while we average just over 2.50″, or 0.08″ per day. One day had a trace of rain, which isn’t considered measurable. One day had below average precipitation with 0.05″, while we had four days above average with the wettest accumulating 0.78″. Our drought conditions continued to worsen through October and we are left with plenty of counties with moderate drought conditions.

Another Drier than normal month for Lawton (KSWO)

All counties are experiencing worse drought conditions beginning November than at the beginning of October besides Jack and Young counties. Moderate drought conditions spread to all counties west of I-44, as well as parts of Montague, Jefferson, Stephens, and Grady counties. Severe drought conditions now cover Throckmorton, Haskell, Baylor, Knox, King, Ford, Cottle, Hardeman counties. Another severe drought region covers parts of Childress, Harmon, Greer, Kiowa, Beckham, Washita, and Comanche counties.

Drought Monitor as of October 26th, 2021 (KSWO)

Four of the five days with measurable rainfall were associated with Severe Weather Outbreaks across Oklahoma and Texas. Oklahoma had a record 31 recorded Tornadoes in October, well over the monthly average of 2 tornadoes and more than we saw the first nine months of 2021 combined. Texoma Reported 12 tornadoes between October 10th and 13th, the strongest being an EF-2 in Anadarko the night of the 10th.

What does this mean for Texoma in November? Expect a cold start the first few days. Highs struggling to get to the mid-50s and lows in the 30s. Long term outlooks show we should be around average temperature wise. We have significant rain chances for most of Southwest Oklahoma and North Central Texas through November 3rd. Forecasts expect us well below average for precipitation through mid-November.

November looks mild after a cold first few days (KSWO)

The 6-10 day outlook shows high probability to be above normal through at least November 11th. The outlook also says its likely Texoma will remain drier than normal in the next week and a half. The average temperature in Lawton on November 1st is 71 degrees, and down to 60 by the 30th. Normal precipitation for the month is 1.33″, or about .04″ per day.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.