Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital. Police were called to the Turtle Dove Apartments off of 9th and northeast Dove Lane because of the shooting.

They said a person was shot multiple times, and when the victim arrived at the hospital, they went into surgery. No word on how that person is doing at this time.

At this time, police are not saying if they have a suspect or any witnesses.

You can count on your 7NEWS team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.